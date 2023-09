Contribution of women parliamentarians on the rise: PM Modi in LS

PM Modi's tribute to Nehru in farewell to old Parliament building

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

Alarming rise in suicides by Indian men between 2014 and 2021: Lancet study

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

Online fraudsters are widely targeting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to dupe people and carry out unauthorised transactions, making it the most prevalent form of online financial fraud during 2020-23,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com