Hitachi Energy shares soar 16% on Q2FY26 results; check key details inside

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price: Shares of Hitachi Energy India saw a surge in demand on the bourses on Tuesday, November 4, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025–26. The company’s shares soared 13.57 percent, reaching an intraday high of ₹20,351 per share on the NSE, despite an otherwise weak market on Tuesday.
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker continues to attract investor interest. At 10:30 AM on Tuesday, Hitachi Energy shares were trading at ₹20,250 per share, up 13.01 per cent from the previous close of ₹17,919 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,705.20, down by 58.15 points or 0.23 percent.
 
So far, a combined total of 0.64 million shares of the company, estimated to be worth ₹1,270.23 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE together.

Hitachi Energy Q2FY26 results

Hitachi Energy’s net profit in Q2FY26 rose more than fivefold to ₹264 crore, compared to ₹52 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s revenue grew 18 percent year-on-year to ₹1,832.5 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to ₹299.3 crore from ₹108.8 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin improved to 16.3 per cent, up from 7 per cent in the same quarter last year.

 
During the July–September 30, 2025 quarter, orders totaled ₹2,217.1 crore, up 13.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This was driven by large orders for gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), air-insulated switchgear (AIS) stations, and locomotive transformers. In terms of segments, industries and renewables were key contributors to the order book, followed by transmission and transport, the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

Management commentary

Sharing his views on the quarterly results, N Venu, MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, said, "The country has successfully built up its non-fossil fuel energy installed base to 50 per cent of its electricity generation capacity. This notable milestone brings with it the challenges of seamlessly integrating intermittent, distributed energy into the national grid."
 
"It is essential that we enhance the resilience, reliability, and intelligence of the entire energy ecosystem to effectively deploy the expanding capacity. This shifts the focus to advanced grid technologies, digitalisation, and integrated solutions, which is reflected in our operations and financial performance," Venu added.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

