Sensex (0.40%)
69139.90 + 274.78
Nifty (0.41%)
20772.65 + 85.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.16%)
6687.65 -10.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.22%)
43823.55 -95.05
Nifty Bank (0.99%)
46891.75 + 460.35
Heatmap

Top Biden security advisor discusses iCET with senior officials in Delhi

The iCET is a major milestone in the US-India partnership, which is increasingly defined by strategic security and technology cooperation, the White House said in a readouttheir strategic partnership.

US India

US India

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A top national security adviser to US President Joe Biden has held talks with senior Indian officials on various bilateral matters, including the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) which is a major milestone in their strategic partnership.
Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer's visit to India comes days after American prosecutors linked an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Finer led a US delegation to New Delhi on December 4 for an intersessional review of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) with Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.
The iCET is a major milestone in the US-India partnership, which is increasingly defined by strategic security and technology cooperation, the White House said in a readout on Monday.
In May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden launched iCET to facilitate outcome-oriented cooperation in new and emerging technologies. iCET is co-led by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in India and the US National Security Council (NSC).
Finer conducted bilateral and regional consultations with Ambassador Misri, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening coordination and policy alignment across the Indo-Pacific, including the wider Indian Ocean region.
They discussed the Middle East, including the recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the importance of safeguarding freedom of commercial navigation, as well as plans for a post-conflict Gaza and a pathway toward a two-state solution.
"Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," the White House said.
The US State Department on Monday welcomed a decision by the Indian government to set up a committee to investigate the allegations of an assassination attempt by a junior Indian official on a separatist Sikh leader in the US.

Also Read

AP ICET Result 2023 is expected today; everything you need to know

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Kenyan President William Ruto pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Assam immigration: SC hears pleas to examine validity of Citizenship Act

Orissa HC grants bail to honey trap scandal accused Archana Nag in ED case

Rainfall in southern part of Odisha's as cyclone 'Michaung' nears landfall

India supported peacekeeping initiatives; very much count on it: UN

"With respect to this specific case, there is an ongoing law enforcement matter at issue here, and we don't talk about those from this podium. I would defer to the Department of Justice to do that," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in response to a question.
When this alleged incident was brought to our attention, we made it very clear at the most senior levels of our government to the most senior levels of the Indian government how seriously we would treat something like this. They have opened an investigation into the matter and we look forward to seeing the results of that investigation, he told reporters at his daily news conference.
The US has made clear that it opposes transnational oppression no matter where it occurs or who might be conducting it, he said.
"That's not a comment specific to India. That's a comment specific to any country in the world," Miller said.
India has described as a "matter of concern" the US linking an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil and asserted that follow-up action will be taken based on findings of a panel investigating the allegations.
India has already constituted a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Narendra Modi US India relations Technology transfer

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon