AP ICET Result 2023 is expected today; everything you need to know



AP ICET test result 2023 will be accessible as a rank card, and applicants can download the AP ICET rank card from the official site utilizing the hall ticket number and registration number. As per the official plan, the Andhra Pradesh ICET test 2023 was held on May 24 in CBT mode across different focuses. Today, June 8, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will release anytime the AP ICET 2023 results online. Applicants can check their AP ICET result 2023 on the official site of the APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and more on manabadi.co.in.

AP ICET Result 2023: Steps to check



• Click on the tab labelled "Result" on the homepage of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Legitimate login credentials are expected by all applicants who wish to check their AP ICET 2023 results. However, the most common way of downloading the ICET rank card is basic, applicants might face network issues, wrong login details input and so on. As a result, applicants are urged not to panic and to follow the instructions to download their AP ICET rank card for 2023:

• The AP ICET exam result will appear on the screen in the form of a rank card. • Enter your login credentials (such as the AP ICET registration ID and hall ticket number), and then click "Confirm."

AP ICET Result 2023: Counselling Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend the AP ICET counselling 2023 following the announcement of the result and the release of the cutoffs by participating institutes. The AP ICET 2023 online counselling process will begin once the participating institutes release the provisional allotment list. • Download the result and print it out for later.