AP ICET Result 2023 is expected today; everything you need to know

The AP ICET is an online state-level entrance exam that is given every year. Although, the time of the AP ICET result has not yet been announced by the conducting body

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
AP ICET Result 2023

AP ICET Result 2023 is expected today

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Today, June 8, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will release anytime the AP ICET 2023 results online. Applicants can check their AP ICET result 2023 on the official site of the APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and more on manabadi.co.in.
AP ICET test result 2023 will be accessible as a rank card, and applicants can download the AP ICET rank card from the official site utilizing the hall ticket number and registration number. As per the official plan, the Andhra Pradesh ICET test 2023 was held on May 24 in CBT mode across different focuses.

AP ICET Result 2023: Steps to check 

Legitimate login credentials are expected by all applicants who wish to check their AP ICET 2023 results. However, the most common way of downloading the ICET rank card is basic, applicants might face network issues, wrong login details input and so on. As a result, applicants are urged not to panic and to follow the instructions to download their AP ICET rank card for 2023:
    • Click on the tab labelled "Result" on the homepage of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
    • Enter your login credentials (such as the AP ICET registration ID and hall ticket number), and then click "Confirm." 
    • The AP ICET exam result will appear on the screen in the form of a rank card. 

    • Download the result and print it out for later.

AP ICET Result 2023: Counselling

Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend the AP ICET counselling 2023 following the announcement of the result and the release of the cutoffs by participating institutes. The AP ICET 2023 online counselling process will begin once the participating institutes release the provisional allotment list. 

Candidates in the general category will be required to pay Rs 1200 for counselling, while candidates in the reserved category will be required to pay Rs 600. 

AP ICET Result 2023: Overview

Students will soon be able to access the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Rank Card 2023 and AP ICET Result 2023. The AP ICET test is led for admission to MBA and MCA programs in schools across Andhra Pradesh. In order to determine their performance and eligibility for admission, students who took the exam can check their rank card and result.


Andhra Pradesh exam results MBA programmes

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

