Top IAF commanders to hold 2-day conclave on boosting India's air power

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force will hold extensive deliberations on national security challenges and ways to enhance India's overall air power at a two-day conference next week.

The commanders are expected to also carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China and Pakistan during the deliberations, sources said on Friday.

The IAF Commanders' conference will take place in Delhi on October 26 and 27, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan are among those who will address the commanders.

The commanders will hold wide-ranging deliberations on the IAF's plans for the future with an aim to bolster its combat capabilities, the sources said.

They are especially expected to hold extensive deliberations on use of new technologies.