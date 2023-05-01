close

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
The health condition of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was stable and he was under observation at the AIIMS, hospital authorities said on Monday.

Reddy, the minister for culture, tourism and development of north eastern region, was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Sunday night after he complained of upper abdominal discomfort.

He is under observation and evaluation, the hospital authorities stated.

"The minister was brought to AIIMS, New Delhi yesterday night with complaint of upper abdominal discomfort. He is stable and doing routine activities," according to the hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

