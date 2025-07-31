Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tremor of 3.3 magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch; no damage reported

Tremor of 3.3 magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch; no damage reported

No casualty or damage to property was reported because of the tremor, a district disaster response official said

Earthquake

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday morning. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 9.52 am, with its epicentre located 16 km south-south west of Bela in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported because of the tremor, a district disaster response official said.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

 

A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction, killing 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: India has to now contend with China, America, Pakistan, says Congress

Pragya Thakur

Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED's first-ever raids in Andaman & Nicobar linked to cooperative bank fraud

Supreme Court, SC

SC gives Telangana speaker 3 months to decide on BRS MLAs' disqualification

Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab announces public holiday on July 31 on Udham Singh's martyrdom

Topics : earthquakes Gujarat Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Birthright CitizenshipTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon