Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

After nearly 17 years, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court said that the prosecution failed to prove the case and the accused deserve the benefit of doubt.
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon city, Nashik.
The court observed that the chassis number of the motorcycle allegedly used in the blast was found to be wiped out, and there was no reliable evidence to prove that Pragya Singh Thakur owned the vehicle. The judge said that the prosecution failed to prove that the bomb was planted in the motorcycle recovered from the scene.
