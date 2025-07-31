Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Special NIA court acquits all seven accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Pragya Thakur

2008 Malegaon blast case: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After nearly 17 years, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court said that the prosecution failed to prove the case and the accused deserve the benefit of doubt. 
 
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon city, Nashik.           
 
The court observed that the chassis number of the motorcycle allegedly used in the blast was found to be wiped out, and there was  no reliable evidence to prove that Pragya Singh Thakur owned the vehicle. The judge said that the prosecution failed to prove that the bomb was planted in the motorcycle recovered from the scene.
 
   (More Details to follow)       

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: India has to now contend with China, America, Pakistan, says Congress

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Meghalaya Catholic body urges Chhattisgarh CM to act over arrest of 2 nuns

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

women safety women security crime against women

WB govt drafts rules on women's safety ahead of RG Kar case 1st anniversary

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Topics : Pragya Thakur Malegaon blasts case Malegaon 2008 Malegaon blast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon