Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya Ram Temple soon to offer puja to Ram Lalla.

The CM on Wednesday night flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from here. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw for arranging the special train to Ayodhya.

"It feels good to flag off a special train carrying over 400 pilgrims from Tripura to offer prayer to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya", he said after flagging off the Ayodhya-bound special train at Agartala railway station.

The CM said, "the Tripura Cabinet was scheduled to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on February 5 but it was cancelled due to heavy rush. The entire Tripura cabinet will visit Ayodhya soon and offer puja to Ram Lalla".