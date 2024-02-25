Turning dream into reality: Bullet train moves from vanity to vision

On a quiet day, it can take even the slickest of drivers half an hour to cross the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area in Mumbai. On a busy day, the jam-packed roads of the city’s up and coming commercial hub try the patience of every commuter — even going by Mumbai’s high tolerance levels for traffic snarls.

Between the construction of the BKC station of the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, flyover projects in the vicinity, and rapid development of real estate in the area, there has been little respite for those who come here, wriggling their way through congestion, every day