Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Turning dream into reality: Bullet train moves from vanity to vision

India's dream of high speed rail train, though delayed by years, is inching closer to reality

Excavation at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the underground Mumbai station of Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail is being built Photo: Dhruvaksh Saha
Premium

Excavation at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the underground Mumbai station of Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail is being built | Photo: Dhruvaksh Saha

Dhruvaksh Saha Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
On a quiet day, it can take even the slickest of drivers half an hour to cross the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area in Mumbai. On a busy day, the jam-packed roads of the city’s up and coming commercial hub try the patience of every commuter — even going by Mumbai’s high tolerance levels for traffic snarls.

Between the construction of the BKC station of the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, flyover projects in the vicinity, and rapid development of real estate in the area, there has been little respite for those who come here, wriggling their way through congestion, every day

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Ram temple: Railways to run over 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya

Latest NSSO consumer survey indicates poverty down to 5%: NITI Aayog CEO

Shahi Imam successor: Investiture ceremony underway at Jama Masjid

India's defence budget masks capital allocations to each service

Govt finalises funding mechanism for battery energy storage system project

PM Modi launches microbiology lab, 17 food testing vehicles for Assam

Topics : rail projects Bullet train India Bullet trains in India bandra kurla complex Mumbai Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon