Two Delhi schools receive bomb threats via e-mail, investigation underway

Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats | (File PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Two schools in the national capital recieved bomb threats via email on Monday, officials said.

Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats.

"Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, the school administrations have sent the students back home, while the police and Fire Department have also been informed at 7 am.

Further details are awaited. 

 

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

