India News / Railways to run 13,000 trains for Maha Kumbh, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Railways would run about 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special ones, for the convenience of devotees during the Maha Kumbh.

The Union minister, who reached Prayagraj by train from Varanasi to review the Railways' preparations for the mega event, expects about 1.5 to 2 crore passengers to reach the city by train during the mela.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

After inspecting several stations under the Northeast Railway, Northern Railway and the North Central Railway in Prayagraj, the minister told reporters, "I also inspected the new bridge built over the Ganga, which will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new bridge has been built over the Ganga here after 100 years."  "I personally inspected five stations. The holding areas at these stations, where the devotees will be able to sit till their trains arrive, are very good. Colour coding has been used in the holding areas and tickets so that the devotees can reach the right platform," Vaishnaw added.

 

The minister further said that the mobile UTS (Unreserved Ticket System) would be used in Prayagraj for the first time.

The system was used during the Rath Yatra in Puri, he said.

"For the Maha Kumbh, the railway track on the Prayagraj-Varanasi route has been doubled. The Phaphamau-Janghai section has been doubled. A second entrance has been built at the Jhansi, Phaphamau, Prayagraj, Subedarganj, Naini and the Cheoki stations," Vaishnaw said.

A control room has been set up at every station that will send live feeds to the master control room at the Prayagraj station.

CCTV camera feed from Maha Kumbh Nagar and the police will also be received at the master control room.

The minister said work at the Prayagraj station was done using the experience gained during the Ram temple consecration programme in Ayodhya and the Rath Yatra in Puri.

Vaishnaw also said more than 23 holding areas had been built at various stations in Prayagraj, apart from 48 platforms.

Similarly, 21 foot overbridges have been built and arrangements made for 554 ticketing kiosks.

The Indian Railways spent more than Rs 5,000 crore on preparations for the Maha Kumbh in the past two years, Vaishnaw said.

Railway Board CEO Satish Kumar and other senior officials accompanied Vaishnaw during the review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Maha Kumbh Mela

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

