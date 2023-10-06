close
Sensex (0.30%)
65831.39 + 199.82
Nifty (0.32%)
19608.25 + 62.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5921.95 + 29.50
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
40180.10 + 134.10
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
44317.35 + 104.00
Heatmap

Two killed in Bengal as mortar shell carried by floodwaters explodes

Local police sources said the victims possibly tried to physically inspect the mortar shells carried to the area by the floodwaters when it exploded on Thursday night

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least two persons were killed and four injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as a mortar shell, reportedly carried by the floodwaters of Teesta river, exploded, police said.

Police believe that the mortar shell belonged to the Army and was carried away by floodwaters flowing down from the hills following the cloudburst and flash floods in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Police said the identities of the two killed in the blast are yet to be ascertained.

"The four injured persons have been admitted to hospital. A thorough probe has started," a senior police officer said.

Local police sources said the victims possibly tried to physically inspect the mortar shells carried to the area by the floodwaters when it exploded on Thursday night.

"The condition of a couple of the four injured is extremely critical and the death toll might increase," police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Water level in Teesta currently below danger mark, no flood situation: CWC

Sikkim flash flood: 3 NDRF teams deployed, 23 army personnel missing

Over 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

SC grants bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed to rooting it out: Amit Shah

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Election Commission to hear pleas by NCP factions on party name, symbol row

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Delhi L-G orders CBI inquiry into teachers' appointment using forged docs

Topics : West Bengal Mortar Shell

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon