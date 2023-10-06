Delhi L-G orders CBI inquiry into teachers' appointment using forged docs

After terminating seven teachers of Delhi Government aided school over forged documents, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

"LG agreed with the proposal of the Director of Vigilance (DoV), which found a prima facie collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), where 51 candidates were appointed on various posts in the year 2022," LG office said.

After complaints that were looked into, irregularities were found and accordingly, the DoV placed the matter before the Chief Secretary, Delhi, who directed to carry out the physical verification of the experience certificates issued by the respective schools.

"However, it was found that 7 selected teachers for TGT & PGT posts had submitted fake experience certificates. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience gave one extra mark to the candidate. Accordingly, the LG allowed the DoV to file a complaint with the CBI for registration of a criminal case into the matter," the LG office added.

It further stated that as per the terms and conditions of the Education Department, the school management was required to verify all the certificates of the selected candidates, however, the management failed to properly verify the experience certificates submitted by these candidates.

"It is clear from the reports that the appointment made during recruitment of teachers and staff in DTEA, an aided school under the Education Department, GNCTD, in 2022 is not genuine and there is a collusion between the management, candidates and staff of the Directorate of Education in lieu of extraneous consideration. In the past also, there are several allegations regarding the fixing of the selection process due to collusion between the management of aided schools, selection committee and the Education Department", the DoV noted.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary proposed the termination of the employees who secured the jobs on the basis of forged documents and that the DoV lodge a complaint with the CBI with the request to register a criminal case in the matter.

Notably, the CBI is already investigating a similar criminal case involving another government-aided school named Vedic Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Khera Garhi in the Capital, where appointments were made on the basis of fake documents.