Uddhav govt did nothing for farmers hit by rains, crop loss: Fadnavis

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav did not do anything for farmers distressed by unseasonal rains, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Press Trust of India Nagpur
BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Speaks to media, in Mumbai.

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray did not do anything for farmers distressed by unseasonal rains and crop loss and relief was provided to them by the Eknath Shinde dispensation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of BJP functionaries in Katol here, he said the Shinde government had started various farmer welfare schemes after coming to power in June last year, adding that 12-hour daytime power supply will begin for the agriculture sector soon under the CM Saur (solar) Krishi Yojana.

"The Uddhav Thackeray government did not do anything for farmers hits by unseasonal rains that damaged crops. Financial assistance was provided to them by the Eknath Shinde government. The Maharashtra government has set aside Rs 3,000 crore for drip irrigation, cotton shredders and will implement four schemes for farmers," he said.

Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win upcoming polls in the state, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis asked party workers to reach out to citizens and explain to them the benefits of government schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

