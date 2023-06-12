close

Udhampur capable of contributing to PM's start-up movement: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur has all the potential to contribute to the start-up movement promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Udhampur (JK)
Jitendra Singh

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event on '9 years of Seva', he claimed that 'Udhampur-Doda-Kathua' is among the most developed Parliamentary constituencies in India.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event on '9 years of Seva', he claimed that 'Udhampur-Doda-Kathua' is among the most developed Parliamentary constituencies in India.

It is the only constituency in the country to have three medical colleges with the best infrastructure. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also located here making it one of the best constituencies in India with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, the Minister of State for Personnel said.

Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said this constituency has earned its name in India and the world as the birthplace of the 'purple revolution' which has given birth to agri-tech start-ups not only in the union territory but across the country.

"This Parliamentary constituency has all the potential to contribute in the start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi," the minister was quoted in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He said the world's highest railway bridge the Chenab Bridge and the world's longest tunnel Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel are located here, making the constituency an infrastructural marvel in the country.

The establishment of an Inter Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world-class state-of-the-art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency, Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST



