Udhampur capable of contributing to PM's start-up movement: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur has all the potential to contribute to the start-up movement promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event on '9 years of Seva', he claimed that 'Udhampur-Doda-Kathua' is among the most developed Parliamentary constituencies in India.

It is the only constituency in the country to have three medical colleges with the best infrastructure. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also located here making it one of the best constituencies in India with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, the Minister of State for Personnel said.

Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said this constituency has earned its name in India and the world as the birthplace of the 'purple revolution' which has given birth to agri-tech start-ups not only in the union territory but across the country.

"This Parliamentary constituency has all the potential to contribute in the start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi," the minister was quoted in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He said the world's highest railway bridge the Chenab Bridge and the world's longest tunnel Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel are located here, making the constituency an infrastructural marvel in the country.

Also Read Over 27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Jammu's Udhampur 61 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi fair in J-K's Udhampur Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh CBI files FIR against Abhijeet Group-promoted Corporate Power for fraud Police diffuses 15kg improvised explosive device in J&K's Udhampur district 1,00,000 girls 0f 11-14 age brought back to mainstream education: Report No legal bar on initiating coercive process against witness: Delhi court India brings G20 spotlight back on real issues of global south: Jaishankar G20 development ministers' conclave adopts India-backed action plan on SDGs Difficult to deal with stray dogs due to certain provisions: Kerala govt

The establishment of an Inter Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world-class state-of-the-art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency, Singh added.