close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India brings G20 spotlight back on real issues of global south: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's G20 presidency succeeded in getting the focus of the grouping back on the issues faced by the global south

Press Trust of India Varanasi
G20

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's G20 presidency succeeded in getting the focus of the grouping back on the issues faced by the global south without diminishing the seriousness of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its consequences.

Addressing a press conference after the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting here, Jaishankar said the 'G20 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' and 'G20 High Level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development' were unanimously approved at the meeting.

Right now our focus is how do you address the pressing needs of the developing countries, the small island developing states, the least developed countries, those who are really teetering on the edge of an abyss, Jaishankar told reporters here.

The minister said last year, it was understandable that the focus of the G20 was more on immediate issues pertaining to the conflict, but a narrative took root over time that the conflict and its repercussions should not obfuscate the real concerns and pain points of the global south.

He said there were countries who cannot afford food, running short of fuel and India's neighbours were among those who have suffered a lot in the last year.

We are in no way diminishing the seriousness of the conflict and its consequences. But the conflict was dealt with through an agreed understanding at Bali. That was an understanding of the leaders, Jaishankar said.

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

G20 development ministers' conclave adopts India-backed action plan on SDGs

Difficult to deal with stray dogs due to certain provisions: Kerala govt

Padma awardees from Haryana to get monthly pension of Rs 10,000: CM Khattar

'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea

Rly Board posts vacancies in safety category, days after Balasore tragedy

He said the meeting on Monday got the G20 to look at sustainable development growth and look at what was happening with the global south, think about financing for them, think of climate financing, look at the link between development and financing, look at women's issues, education, digital.

These are the real issues of the world. In that sense yes, I think we got the spotlight on these issues, Jaishankar said.

An outcome document of the meeting said the development ministers agreed to the 14-points, barring the reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia dissociated itself from the status of the document as a common outcome because of references to para 10 and 11, which referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China stated that the meeting outcome should not include any reference to the Ukraine crisis, the chair's summary of the proceedings stated.

Asked to comment on the Russian delegation's remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said "every delegation spoke for its interest and its outlook".

"Some countries may be closer to others, but I would not get into this 'who supported whom and who did not support'. I don't think that is helpful. I think the fairest description is 'everybody spoke for themselves'," the minister said.

"And my job as chair was to find the common elements and put it together and that is the document that is there before you," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 S Jaishankar

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Equitas Holdings surrenders NBFC licence to RBI, registration cancelled

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
1 min read

Wrestling with inaction

Wrestlers Protest
3 min read

CoWIN data breach a national emergency: Cyber law expert Pavan Duggal

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
3 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon