Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

UK firms ready to help Bengal develop green public transport system: Envoy

Trams are still running in many cities in the UK and also in South London, UK Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, pointed out

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Andrew Fleming and British Deputy Trade Commissioner to South Asia Anna Shotbolt

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Andrew Fleming and British Deputy Trade Commissioner to South Asia Anna Shotbolt pose in front of a special tram in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The British delegation for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) has several companies with expertise in running trams and other modes of green public transport, and they would like to help in developing such a system in West Bengal, a UK envoy said on Monday.
BGBS, West Bengal's marquee business summit, begins here on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Trams are still running in many cities in the UK and also in South London, UK Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, pointed out.
"We are happy that our delegation for the BGBS has many companies with expertise in running trams and other modes of green public transport. They would be ready to help in the movement of people in cities and towns of West Bengal," Fleming said.
Trams are an iconic feature and a heritage symbol of Kolkata, he said before riding a special tram operated by the West Bengal Transport Department from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, a distance of around 5 km in the southern part of the city.
The British delegation for the BGBS is also accompanied by a few climate experts, and UK-based companies working on Net Zero, solar, sustainable urbanisation, clean mobility, air pollution and climate action.
An 'Adda' (interactive session) between the UK delegation members and senior transport department officials of the state, including its secretary Soumitra Mohan, was organised during the 50-minute tram ride.
On the sidelines of the event, Mohan told PTI that trams are part of Kolkata's heritage.
"All of us are passionate about Kolkata trams, which started in 1873 and have been running continuously since 1880 starting from horse-driven carriages. Later trams were also steam driven and finally upgraded to electric mode which we still see today," he said.
Mohan also said that trams are now the cleanest mode of transportation in the city.
"We are thinking about protecting this heritage but while doing that, we need to find a balance when it comes to the growing traffic in the city as tram tracks, many a time, have been held responsible for accidents, particularly two-wheelers," the transport secretary added.

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Over 25 nations' leaders to join Bengal Global Business Summit from Tue

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Arms licence case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UP MLA Abbas Ansari

Uttarakhand HC seeks govt's reply on rescue operations in Silkyara tunnel

SGPC to take legal action against 'X', says apex gurdwara body chief

80% of boat cost to be given to fishermen who lost them in fire: Andhra CM

Punjab clocks 634 new farm fire cases, police say over 1,000 FIRs logged

A special Puja Prakirama tram was operated by the West Bengal Transport Department during the Durga Puja festival last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Bengal Business Summit Bengal Global Business Summit Public Transport

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon