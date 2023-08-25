G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

India will be hosting the high-profile G20 Summit in Delhi next month, leading to the closure of offices and restrictions on traffic routes in the city.

The summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly-built convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. However, officials and leaders from the world's leading economies will begin arriving in the national capital from September 8. This is why the central and Delhi governments have announced that their offices and other private offices and schools will remain closed from September 8-10.

A day before the G20 Summit starts, the country will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on September 7. Although it is an optional holiday, most workplaces will likely remain closed due to the big gathering of world leaders.

Delhi Traffic Police's plan for G20 summit

The Delhi Traffic Police is expected to keep cargo trucks out of the city for three days. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. However, vehicles with permission or carrying important cargo will be allowed to enter the national capital. A detailed advisory will be issued soon.

Will Metro services continue during the G20 Summit?





Also Read: Delhi authorities brace up for flood, waterlogging ahead of G20 Summit Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional. However, stations in the New Delhi area, such as Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, are scheduled to be closed for three days.

G20 Summit: Traffic diversions, restrictions in Delhi

According to officials, traffic will be restricted in certain areas of Delhi for a set period of time. This would be done to avoid jams and ensure the visiting VVIPs' security. Shopping malls and markets in certain areas will also be closed.

Buses will either be stopped or alternate routes will be provided in areas with VVIP movement. Interstate bus service can be rescheduled around the Delhi border.

Officials have stated that precautions would be made to ensure that there is no disruption to hospital and emergency services and those travelling by rail and air.

What's open, what's closed during the G20 Summit?

All Delhi government and private offices and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed from September 8-10, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

All commercial banks and financial institutions within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, which come under the purview of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (26 of 1881), will observe public holidays from September 8-10, it said.

It added that markets and shops in the New Delhi area won't be allowed to open during the summit.

Leaders who are attending G20 Summit in Delhi

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are slated to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

India has also invited delegates from nine "guest countries" to the summit. Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates are among them.

The 18th G20 summit will be the culmination of all G20 processes and discussions between ministers, senior officials and civil society held throughout the year.

Security arrangement for G20 Summit

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security plans with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams (QRTs) and police control room (PCR) vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery in and around the airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and along the routes to be taken by the dignitaries and delegates, reported news agency PTI.

Seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations, including four hotels, Pragati Maidan and Rajghat.

Special Cell CP Delhi Police HS Dhaliwal said on Thursday that women commandos of the force have been given special marks training and they will be deployed as per requirement.

2023 G20 New Delhi summit

The 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) will take place in September 2023 in New Delhi.

Theme of G20 Summit

Under the Indian presidency, the G20 Summit will focus on the theme, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The theme affirms the value of human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on Earth and in the wider universe.

India's G20 presidency

India received the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, taking over from Indonesia. India is the largest democracy in the world and currently the fastest-growing economy in the world. India's G20 presidency will play a key role in building upon the significant milestones achieved by the previous 17 presidencies.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi will be held at Pragati Maidan on September 9 and September 10. Apart from the main summit venue (convention centre at Pragati Maidan), other venues such as Rajghat, IARI Pusa and NGMA (Jaipur House) that will see visits from foreign dignitaries.

Brics' support for India's G20 presidency

On Thursday, Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), a bloc of developing economies, in a joint statement, expressed support for India's G20 presidency.

"We look forward to the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 Presidency. We note the opportunities to build sustained momentum for change by India, Brazil and South Africa presiding over the G20 from 2023 to 2025," the statement said.