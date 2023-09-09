G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, accepted in the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi , urged countries to refrain from the threat of use of force to seize territories and called for the establishment of a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine".



The Leaders' Declaration stated that the "use or threat of using nuclear weapons is inadmissible". However, it avoided any direct mention of Russia for the war in Ukraine.



"In line with the U.N. Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the leaders said in the declaration.



The declaration stated that "today's era must not be of war".



The declaration stated: "We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability."



The declaration further highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine concerning global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, "especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs.



The declaration further highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine concerning global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, "especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs.

The declaration also called for the "implementation of the Black Sea initiative for the safe flow of grain, food and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia".



Russia had pulled out of the agreement in July over what it called a "failure to meet its demands to implement a parallel agreement easing rules for its own food and fertiliser exports".



On September 9, the G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced consensus among member states.



PM Modi said, "Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration."



The declaration said, "The macroeconomic costs of the physical impacts of climate change are significant both at aggregate and country levels, and the cost of inaction substantially outweighs that of orderly and just transitions. We recognise the importance of international dialogue and cooperation, including in the areas of finance and technology, and timely policy action consistent with country-specific circumstances."



The member nations said that they are committed to conserving, protecting, restoring, and sustainably using the world's ocean and marine ecosystems, and look forward to making progress.



The G20 nations committed to contributing to the 2025 UN Ocean Conference.



The G20 nations committed to contributing to the 2025 UN Ocean Conference.



Further, the declaration stated that member nations are in favour of "discouraging protectionism and market-distorting practices, to foster a favourable trade and investment environment for all".