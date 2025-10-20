UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028

Public and private sector solar projects worth around ₹35,000 crore are expected to come up in Uttar Pradesh as the state is eyeing solar power capacity of 22,000 megawatts (Mw) by 2027-28. These projects include the development of seven solar energy parks of 3,700 Mw capacity across the state.

“These solar power projects will be set up by leading renewable energy companies including National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Avaada Group etc,” UP additional chief secretary, energy and alternative energy sources, Narendra Bhooshan told Business Standard.

Of the total targeted 22,000 Mw of solar energy,