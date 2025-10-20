Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028

UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028

The UP government is also mulling floating solar power plants across 37 major reservoirs in UP

solar projects
premium

Under the UP Solar Energy Policy 2022, the Yogi Adityanath government is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar energy generation.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public and private sector solar projects worth around ₹35,000 crore are expected to come up in Uttar Pradesh as the state is eyeing solar power capacity of 22,000 megawatts (Mw) by 2027-28. These projects include the development of seven solar energy parks of 3,700 Mw capacity across the state.
 
“These solar power projects will be set up by leading renewable energy companies including National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Avaada Group etc,” UP additional chief secretary, energy and alternative energy sources, Narendra Bhooshan told Business Standard.
 
Of the total targeted 22,000 Mw of solar energy,
Topics : solar power projects solar power solar plant Uttar Pradesh UP solar energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon