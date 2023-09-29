US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

A number of countries, including the US, the European Union (EU), and Canada, have stated that India's export ban on non-basmati white rice constitutes an unnecessary trade barrier, as reported by The Economic Times (ET). Criticising India's decision, they argued that the ban hampers the flow of food to regions most in need.

At an Agriculture Committee meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday, September 27, representatives from Japan, Australia, Brazil, the EU, the UK, and the US voiced concerns about the ban's global impact. The ban has significant implications given that India accounts for more than 40 per cent of global rice exports. In July, India had halted exports of non-basmati white rice.





Also Read: Rice export ban a regulation, safeguards food security: India to WTO A Geneva-based official was quoted by the ET report as saying, "These members argued that such measures adversely affect countries heavily dependent on imports, especially during crisis times." The report, citing data from the United States Department of Agriculture, added that India is expected to have a record-breaking harvest for the financial year 2023-24, with an estimated produce of 134 million tonnes and stockpiles of around 36 million tonnes.

"Washington believes that under such conditions, the new measure creates unnecessary trade barriers and disrupts the flow of food to areas where it is most required," said the official. The US subsequently requested India to immediately lift the ban on non-basmati white rice exports

Regarding the rationale behind the export ban, India clarified that it is more a regulation than a restriction. The country asserted that the ban was crucial for ensuring food security for its 1.4 billion citizens.





Also Read: High rice prices, fueled by export ban, bring risk of social unrest: UN In response to a request from the US and other countries for advance notification before imposing such bans, India said the step was taken to prevent market manipulation by private entities, according to the ET report.