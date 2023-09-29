close
LIVE: Dhankhar to place Women's Quota Bill to Prez Murmu today for assent

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday signed the women's reservation bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent. The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.The bill, which seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

