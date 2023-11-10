US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posed for the traditional family photo as the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue got underway here in Delhi.

Notably, the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India while the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence represent the United States.

Earlier, Antony Blinken met Jaishankar and described the India-US partnership between the two countries as the "strongest ever."

"It is always wonderful to be here in India. We are building a remarkable year of engagement...We have not only the strongest bilateral partnership we've ever had, but also a regional one, and indeed, a global one that was further evidenced by India's leadership for the G20 this year," Blinken said.

"We have a lot to do, including with our defence colleagues. I think it's further evidence of our resolute focus for the United States on the Indo-Pacific, our region for the future; the future is actually now, and we're building it together with India...," he added.

S Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said that this visit (of Secretary Blinken) has a particular significance as a follow-up would be done on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit.

"So Secretary Antony Blinken, let me welcome you, this is your third visit this year...This visit (of Secretary Blinken) has particular significance because we need to follow up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit. This is a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, so we take a broader view of what we are doing" the External Affairs Minister said.

Jaishankar also mentioned about the G20 Summit that took place under India's chairmanship in September at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital.

"We had a very successful G20 Summit in September, and I do want to thank you, the US government and President Biden on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, because I think without the strong support which the US gave us, I don't think we would have gotten the consensus and the outcomes that we did. So I think it's important that I mention that," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar noted that a broader view of what the nations are doing when it comes to bilateral partnership would be taken up.