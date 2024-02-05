Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US, India share strong focus on energy transition, says US official

During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Pyatt shared his views about energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition

US India

About cooperation between the US and India, he said he has been visiting the Shastri Bhavan (in New Delhi that houses the oil ministry) for the past 30 years but never had such encouraging meetings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt on Monday said the US and India have very strong focus on energy transition and there is a lot synergy between them to ensure alternative supply chain, especially for renewables.
During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Pyatt shared his views about energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pyatt, who visited India in January, spoke about energy transition, reliable supply chains, energy security, and advancing commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India's rapidly growing clean energy sector.
He said India is one of the US's most important energy relationships in the world.
He said he met Microsoft and renewable energy firm Greenko Group during his visit to Hyderabad last month, saying the progress in infrastructure was jaw-dropping.
He said that he was of the view that US-India relations for the energy sector is important to create alternative supply chains, especially in renewables.
He cited the example of the Russia-Ukraine war, the geopolitical reason disrupting energy supply chain.
He pointed towards China -- the largest producer of renewable energy equipment like solar cells, modules -- saying that there is a need for an alternative supply chain.
He also lauded Indian firms' efforts for producing electric three-wheelers.
He said these electric three-wheelers can be used for delivery in the US as well in big cities like New York where big trucks cannot go.
About cooperation between the US and India, he said he has been visiting the Shastri Bhavan (in New Delhi that houses the oil ministry) for the past 30 years but never had such encouraging meetings.

Also Read

Indian Oil plans to become '360-degree energy' company, to invest Rs 4 trn

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

Shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy must avoid price shock: BP chief

Govt halves support to oil firms, defers filling strategic oil reserves

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Great potential in bilateral trade between India, Suriname: President Murmu

Just 6 CT scan machines in Delhi govt hospitals for 30 mn people, HC notes

Over 4,000 take part in adventure sports at snow festival in J-K's Kishtwar

Will not compromise over India's border security, says HM Amit Shah

Dharavi redevelopment: Maha govt to lease salt pan lands from Centre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Green energy US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon