Uttar Pradesh Roadways set to run electric buses on selected routes

Hundreds of buses are already being operated in the urban areas of the state through the Urban Development Department

Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
In view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on the operation of electric vehicles for the convenience of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh as well as for the protection of the environment, the Uttar Pradesh Roadways is set to launch electric buses.

Hundreds of buses are already being operated in the urban areas of the state through the Urban Development Department.

As part of the pilot project, there is currently a plan to operate 100 electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said, "The Transport Corporation has plans to run 100 electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. In the first phase, these buses will be run on a pilot basis. Later it will be started in other districts of the state as well."

The Transport Minister further stated, "Soon the people of the state will have access to excellent and affordable transportation services. Until now, the approval for 2X2 seating arrangement buses was granted for AC buses, but now the plan is to contract the bus service with a new arrangement of 3X2 seating under the new contract bus scheme."

"The fare for buses with 3X2 seating capacity will be Rs 1.63 per km, while the fare for 2X2 seating arrangement buses equals Rs 1.93 per km. This will make a total difference of 30 paise per km and affordable AC bus service will be available to the people", Singh added.

He further informed that the letters of intent have been issued to 1235 buses, including ordinary and AC buses, out of which 770 buses have already started operating in the areas.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

