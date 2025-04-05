Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vehicle taking people to Amit Shah's Dantewada event overturns; 30 injured

Vehicle taking people to Amit Shah's Dantewada event overturns; 30 injured

The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits when the vehicle was on its way from Potali, a Naxal affected village

The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits. | Photo: @ANI

Press Trust of India Dantewada
Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

At least 30 persons were injured, six of them critically, after a mini goods carrier ferrying them to a public event of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada overturned on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits when the vehicle was on its way from Potali, a Naxal affected village, the official added.  "The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. At least 30 people are injured. Of these, six are critical. Some of the injured have been admitted to Kuakonda health centre and others to the district hospital. The incident is being probed," he said.  Shah addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural event organised by the Chhattisgarh governmtn, at a school ground here this afternoon.

 

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

