Verified accounts are now prioritised announces Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made an important announcement regarding the accounts which are blue tick verified.

ANI Internet
Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made an important announcement regarding the accounts which are blue tick verified. The changes which Musk has made on Twitter after his takeover are crazy. Adding another pointer to his updates is about getting verified accounts prioritised.

The information came on Tuesday as Elon Musk tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritized".

 

Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

