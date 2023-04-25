Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes being discussed all over country: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that various welfare schemes launched by the Rajasthan government are being discussed all over the country today and reiterated that the central government should adopt them as well.

He was addressing the masses here after visiting the Kaladera inflation relief camp.

We have given gas cylinders for Rs 500. Every other government in the country is fed up with the Rajasthan government as now even they will have to give cylinders at a cheap price, Gehlot said, adding that the scheme will prove to be good for the poor people of the country.

"We have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give gas cylinders for Rs. 500. People should also get health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh across the country, he said.

He also underlined the importance of welfare schemes in light of the current inflation rate.

Speaking about the insurance scheme of milch livestock, he said, the state government will cover buffaloes along with cows too.

Gehlot government's ambitious 'Inflation Relief Camp' initiative was kicked-off on Monday for the registration under ten important schemes.

A guarantee card for each scheme will be given to the eligible applicants.