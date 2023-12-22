Sensex (    %)
                        
VFS Global renews pact with Norway to offer visa, residence permit services

VFS Global on Friday said it has renewed contract with the Norway government to provide services related to visa and residence permit applications for the northern European country in India and abroad

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

VFS Global on Friday said it has renewed contract with the Norway government to provide services related to visa and residence permit applications for the northern European country in India and abroad.
As per the agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the Norway government in all regions worldwide -- Americas, Australasia, China and Hong Kong, Europe and CIS, India, Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Belarus and Armenia, and South Asia, the company said in a statement.
VFS Global has worked with the Norway government since 2014 and handled nearly 1.5 million applications on its behalf.
"We are delighted that we will continue to serve the Norway government as their sole service provider. We have enjoyed a strong partnership and welcome the opportunity to renew our services in the existing locations where we operate.
"We look forward to offering best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across all regions globally with an annual estimated customer count of 2,20,000," VFS Global Head of Business Development Chris Dix said.
This contract comes after VFS Global was appointed to manage the UK government visa and passport services across 142 countries, catering to approximately 3.8 million applicants annually.
Additionally, VFS Global has secured the global biometric collection service mandate with Australia and renewed the global visa service contract with Sweden.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

