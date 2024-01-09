Sensex (    %)
                        
About 80% of buses operational during Tamil Nadu transport unions strike

About 80% of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK

Press Trust of India Chennai
Jan 09 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

About 80 percent of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said.
The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts, benefiting the commuters, they said.
In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) authorities ensured the buses were operated as usual and that the strike did not impact the public much, a senior official said.
"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said. "About 80 percent" of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.
The trade unions had announced the strike demanding implementation of "6 point charter of demands." It includes initiation of talks for enhanced wages (15th wage revision pact), filling vacant posts, and release of pending Dearness Allowance for those in service and retired workers.
Transport Minister S S Sivasankar had earlier said the demands will be met in due course when the financial situation improves.
Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) is not a part of the strike.
Main opposition AIADMK's Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) are among those participating in the strike.

M K Stalin labour unions transport system transport sector logistics sector Public Transport Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

