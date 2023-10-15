close
Vice Admiral reviews operational, combat readiness of Western Naval Command

The C-in-C also embarked the newly inducted MH60R helicopter and expressed satisfaction with efforts made for early fleet integration, it said

Indian Navy

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, embarked the Western Fleet for a review of the operational and combat readiness of the 'Sword Arm of Indian Navy', an official said on Sunday.
In a statement, the Navy said the C-in-C witnessed anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and surface drills as well as live firings by multiple platforms in a realistic multi-threat scenario, including air operations on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya under command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF).
The C-in-C also embarked the newly inducted MH60R helicopter and expressed satisfaction with efforts made for early fleet integration, it said.
He complimented the Western Fleet for readiness to accomplish tasks and missions across the spectrum of operations as envisaged by the Navy towards securing the maritime interests of India, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

