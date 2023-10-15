close
SpiceJet to operate its second flight to Tel Aviv under Operation Ajay

Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Air India and SpiceJet have operated four flights to and from Tel Aviv since Friday

Spicejet Express

The airline will operate a flight with an A340 aircraft from Delhi to Tel Aviv on Sunday and the flight will return on Monday morning

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
SpiceJet on Sunday said it will be operating a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv and a group of 120 Israeli nationals, among others, will be onboard the aircraft.
It will be the second flight to be operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel where tensions are high in the wake of the conflict with the militant group Hamas.
The airline will operate a flight with an A340 aircraft from Delhi to Tel Aviv on Sunday and the flight will return on Monday morning.
"A group of 120 Israeli nationals, among others, will be travelling from Delhi to Tel Aviv on the SpiceJet flight. SpiceJet's first evacuation flight from Israel, carrying 320 Indian passengers, touched down in Delhi at 8.10 am today," the airline said in a statement.
Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Air India and SpiceJet have operated four flights to and from Tel Aviv since Friday.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

