Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vizhinjam port showcases New India, India bloc may take note: Sitharaman

Vizhinjam port showcases New India, India bloc may take note: Sitharaman

PM Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X Account: @nsitharamanoffc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a swipe at the INDIA bloc on Friday, noting that the Vizhinjam port showcased "New India" as the-then Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy of the Congress asked the Adani Group to build it and incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

  She said in a post on X, "Vizhinjam port has showcased New India. Late Shri Oomen Chandy of the Congress invited Adani to build the port, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it. I.N.D.I Alliance leaders may take note."  PM Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, stating that the capacity of this transshipment hub would triple in the coming years, allowing some of the world's largest cargo ships to dock smoothly.

 

He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc and the Congress, saying the presence of Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the event would give "sleepless nights" to many.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC flags gaps in arbitration law, urges changes to 2024 amendment Bill

Flight

Delhi airport: 3 flights diverted, 500+ delayed due to inclement weather

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi restarts work for Amaravati with Rs 58,000 crore projects on track

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan calls for more creative collaboration with China at WAVES Summit

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Centre steps in as home secy calls emergency meet on Haryana water crisis

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Pinarayi Vijayan Vizhinjam Port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon