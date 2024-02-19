Sensex (    %)
                        
Water Act 2024: HP, Rajasthan and UTs first to decriminalise small offences

Experts have raised concern over central government overreach and the weakening of state autonomy, as well as the potential for leniency towards large units

Foam floats on the surface of the Vaigai river due to water pollution, in Madurai on Thursday.
Representative Picture

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, recently revised, is set to be enforced initially in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Union Territories.

This is according to a Ministry of Law and Justice notification published on Friday.

Other states have the option to adopt it through resolutions.

The Rajya Sabha on February 6 passed the legislation, which replaces the provisions involving imprisonment ranging from three months to seven years with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15 lakh a day.

Though the provision allows for leniency in minor infractions that don’t result in human injury or environmental

Topics : Water Conservation Environment ministry Environment Taxation

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

