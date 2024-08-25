WB Artists' Forum protests RG Kar incident, demands strict punishment

West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum staged a protest in Tollygunge demanding justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident and urging the Kolkata administration to take responsibility. "16 days have passed and during this time, at least 5 other rape incidents have taken place. All of us know what happened in Badlapur, Assam or Muzaffarnagar. I am from Kolkata so I will demand accountability from the Kolkata administration. All the people involved in the RG Kar incident should get strict punishment. There needs to be a systematic change in the mentality that causes rape. Those who want to do politics will do it. If the administration starts saying that all the people protesting on the roads are related to politics, then it is not right... We are not here under any political banner. We are here for justice," actor Parambrata Chatterjee said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Saturday, a delegation of resident doctors met with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata.

Dr. Kinjal, a representative of the delegation, said that they asked for a time limit from the CBI to find out the people involved in the case but it said that it is not possible to set a time limit.

"Our delegation of five people who went to meet the CBI at the CGO Complex yesterday, did not get any satisfactory answer even from there. Our only demand is justice. We told the CBI that the motive behind our ongoing protest is justice, which is in your hands because all of you are investigating officers. So the sooner you can tell us who was involved, we can set the direction of our protest. They told us to just keep faith in them. We also asked about the time limit, the CBI said it is not possible but as soon as possible," he said.

Sources said that the polygraph test will be held on Sandip Ghosh, Sanjay Roy, the main accused, four doctors and one volunteer.

The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.