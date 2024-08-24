Sexual offenders should be castrated: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school at Badlapur in Thane district has triggered intense outrage. | File photo: PTI

Amid the outrage over the Badlapur sexual assault incident, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said those guilty of offences against women should be castrated. He was speaking at an official program about the Mahayuti government's flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women at Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the state would not spare anyone accused of offences against women, whoever the person may be, and a bill providing for a more stringent punishment in such offences has been forwarded to the President for the assent, he said.

"I personally feel that when such perverts lay hand on our mothers-sisters, our daughters, they should face such a legal punishment that they should not think of (repeating the offence) again. To put it in my language, such persons' private organ should be removed....Some people are so vile, that this must be done," Pawar said.

Alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school at Badlapur in Thane district has triggered intense outrage and protests in the state with the Opposition targeting the government for its 'failure' to protect women and children.