We are aiming to reach top four in Asia by 2047: AIFF secretary general

He also emphasised on the need for playing playing a positive role in the community

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on Monday said the country's men's national team is working on becoming one of the top four sides in Asia by 2047.

Often criticised for not living up to expectations in the last two-three decades, the Indian team will be competing in the next Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar in January-February next year.

This is the first time India has qualified for back-to-back Asian Cups.

"We are currently ranked 19 in Asia and the goal, as per our Vision 2047 roadmap, is to reach the top four in Asia by 2047," Prabhakaran said on the sidelines of an event here.

"If a country like Qatar can do what they have done in the sport, we are a country of 1.4 billion people and considering that we are one of the fastest growing economies in the world, I don't see any reason why we can't become a strong footballing nation.

"We are often asked about this globally but we know our challenges. There has not been any vision, any play, any roadmap in the past. But now we are working on that every day, every minute," Prabhakaran added.

He also emphasised on the need for playing playing a positive role in the community.

The AIFF on Monday launched the #BlueCubs logo -- its flagship grassroots programme - that would "redefine our grassroots landscape", according to Prabhakaran.

Asia India football

May 15 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

