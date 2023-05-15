Keep language of laws simple for easy understanding: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged legislative draftspersons to keep the language of laws simple and clear to ensure that people understand it without difficulty.

Addressing a training programme on legislative drafting for state and central government officials, Birla said giving clarity to legislations is very important as it saves time and resources when it comes to implementation and interpretation.

Urging the draftspersons to be careful while drafting the laws, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested that they regularly update their knowledge on legislative drafting.

"For the draftspersons, it is necessary to ensure that the language of the legislation is simple and clear," Birla said.

He advised the draftspersons to familiarise themselves with constitutional provisions as well as contemporary issues.

Birla said rules-making is equally important as lawmaking and the Lok Sabha Secretariat will continue to organise training programmes on these subjects.

Also Read PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Youth endowed with potential can give new direction to society: Om Birla Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake 10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks, follow Covid norms FinMin stands by 2021 Parl reply that Sebi was investigating Adani Group Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know GIFT City offers 'ecosystem for economic development': Arunachal CM

Birla also appealed for constructive and positive discussions in Parliament.

The training programme was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.