close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Keep language of laws simple for easy understanding: LS Speaker Om Birla

Urging the draftspersons to be careful while drafting the laws, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested that they regularly update their knowledge on legislative drafting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged legislative draftspersons to keep the language of laws simple and clear to ensure that people understand it without difficulty.

Addressing a training programme on legislative drafting for state and central government officials, Birla said giving clarity to legislations is very important as it saves time and resources when it comes to implementation and interpretation.

Urging the draftspersons to be careful while drafting the laws, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested that they regularly update their knowledge on legislative drafting.

"For the draftspersons, it is necessary to ensure that the language of the legislation is simple and clear," Birla said.

He advised the draftspersons to familiarise themselves with constitutional provisions as well as contemporary issues.

Birla said rules-making is equally important as lawmaking and the Lok Sabha Secretariat will continue to organise training programmes on these subjects.

Also Read

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Youth endowed with potential can give new direction to society: Om Birla

Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake

10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks, follow Covid norms

FinMin stands by 2021 Parl reply that Sebi was investigating Adani Group

Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption

Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know

GIFT City offers 'ecosystem for economic development': Arunachal CM

Birla also appealed for constructive and positive discussions in Parliament.

The training programme was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

NATO
3 min read

Keep language of laws simple for easy understanding: LS Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla
1 min read

FinMin stands by 2021 Parl reply that Sebi was investigating Adani Group

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
6 min read

Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption

Sachin Pilot
4 min read

Suella Braverman warns immigration threatens UK's 'national character'

Suella Braverman
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon