We raise issue of ceasefire violations along LoC with Pakistan, says MEA

Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and incidents of firing on the international border are a breach of bilateral agreements, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

A BSF head constable died after sustaining injuries in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday.

"Such incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration, sometimes done with drones and with firing, are violations of bilateral agreements and we always raise and take up these matters with Pakistan," Bagchi said replying to a question on incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

It was the third incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border in the last over three weeks.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25, 2021 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

"The BSF has raised the recent incidents that have occurred with the Pakistani side during flag meetings. We have also put this issue before them through diplomatic channels," Bagchi said.

To another question, Bagchi said India has often asked Pakistan to withdraw a fee of USD 20 imposed on all Indians visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor.

"We have proposed that this fee should be removed and we have also reiterated this but there has been no update from the Pakistani side. We are aware of the difficulties caused by the fee and we will continue raising it," he said.

Also Read Pak's third ceasefire violation in 24 days injures BSF personnel in Jammu Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire: US-Saudi mediators Int'l community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine: Priyanka Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister We support India's emergence as global power, vital for stability: US Delhi NCR region sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain Delhi govt inspects anti-pollution measures amid deteriorating air quality Delhi government gears up to combat air pollution with artificial rain US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Delhi for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue