Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP playing 11, live match time, streaming in India

The most-anticipated continental tournament is here. In the first match of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will host minnows Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 30). Pakistan are coming into the match with a 3-0 whitewash of Afghanistan in the home series. Meanwhile, Nepal played against Ireland before heading to Pakistan for the continental tournament. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are likely to be the two openers in Pakistan's Playing 11. The middle order will be studded with captain Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the pace attack, which includes Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Asia Cup 2023, Match 1: Pakistan vs Nepal Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir.

Nepal Playing 11 probables: Aarif Sheikh, B Sharki, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), K Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, K Mahato.



Pakistan vs Nepal head-to-head



Pakistan have never played against Nepal in One Day International game. When the two teams face each other in Match 1 of Asia Cup 2023, it will be the first time Pakistan and Nepal will lock horns with each other.



Squads



Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.

Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel (Captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud (Wicket-keeper), Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC.



Asia Cup 2023, Match 1: Pakistan vs Nepal live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will Asia Cup 2023 start?

Asia Cup 2023 will kick start on August 30 at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan.

Who will play in the first match of Asia Cup 2023?

In the Match 1 of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal on August 30, 2023.

When will the Pakistan vs Nepal live toss take place in Multan as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs NEP live toss in Match 1 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on August 30.

What is the match timing of the PAK vs NEP match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on August 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. PAK vs NEP live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD\/SD will live broadcast Pakistan vs Nepal match with Hindin commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match in India for free.