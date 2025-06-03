With no hiring guidelines, municipalities largely run on contractual staff

The Haryana government has this year decided to set up a structure for recruitment to its state municipal corporations and municipalities. Other states in Northern India are expected to follow suit. This is a big deal and is a major component of urban reforms in India, given that most municipal bodies in any urban area make do with contractual staff. For instance, the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation has over 8000 contract staff out of a total employee strength of less than 15,000.

In the national capital, the last time the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recruited in large numbers was