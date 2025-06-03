Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / With no hiring guidelines, municipalities largely run on contractual staff

With no hiring guidelines, municipalities largely run on contractual staff

Of the 4041 statutory towns in India with an estimated staff strength of close to 75 lakh employees, hardly any have the right to recruit for themselves

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday ten years ago, marks its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, providing a valuable opportunity to reflect on its achievements and challenges.
premium

In the interim, public infrastructure and the citizens both continue to pay the price of often sub-standard, unregulated municipal hirings. | File Image

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government has this year decided to set up a structure for recruitment to its state municipal corporations and municipalities. Other states in Northern India are expected to follow suit. This is a big deal and is a major component of urban reforms in India, given that most municipal bodies in any urban area make do with contractual staff. For instance, the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation has over 8000 contract staff out of a total employee strength of less than 15,000.
 
In the national capital, the last time the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recruited in large numbers was
Topics : Haryana MCD
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon