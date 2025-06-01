Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Work demand under MGNREGA job scheme increased by 4.2% in May, shows data

Work demand under MGNREGA job scheme increased by 4.2% in May, shows data

Data shows that historically, May is a month when MGNREGA work demand is among the highest as traditional activities around agriculture weaken due to the lean cropping season

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme
premium

Data shows that work demand in May this year is among the highest in the past eleven months

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 28.32 million households sought work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in May, which was 4.2 per cent more than the same month in the last financial year. Data shows that historically, May is a month when MGNREGA work demand is among the highest as traditional activities around agriculture weaken due to the lean cropping season. Sequentially, data shows that work demand in May this year is among the highest in the past eleven months.  
 
Topics : MGNREGA MGNREGA wages labour market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon