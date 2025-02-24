Monday, February 24, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / World Bank says India will continue to be fastest growing economy: PM Modi

World Bank says India will continue to be fastest growing economy: PM Modi

PM was speaking after inaugurating the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the World Bank has expressed confidence that India will continue to be the world's fastest growing economy in the coming years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists. The World Bank had recently said in its Global Economic Prospects report that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for next two years. Modi also said the Deregulation Commission will help create investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in the states. India is emerging as the top supply chain for global aerospace firms, he said.

 

Textile, tourism and technology sectors will generate crores of jobs in the years to come, Modi said. The PM also unveiled 18 new policies of Madhya Pradesh Government, aimed at attracting major investment in the BJP-ruled state. "With a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination," Modi said. "The speed of development in Madhya Pradesh has doubled after the formation of the double engine' government in the state," he said. Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in India's electric vehicles revolution, Modi said. There are several opportunities in the health and wellness sector in the country, he said, adding, The world is liking the heal in India' mantra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit World Bank

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

