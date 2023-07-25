In an upsetting incident, the police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have lodged a case against five fishermen after they allegedly caught a dolphin from the Yamuna river and ate it. The police action followed after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The Kaushambi police released an announcement saying it had arrested one culprit while an investigation was on to catch the others."On the basis of the written information given by Forest Officer Ravindra Kumar in connection with the hunting of Gangetic dolphins in Yamuna river village Naseerpur, a case has been registered in Pipri police station. One accused has been arrested in the case, and soon the rest of the accused will be arrested," police stated. The arrested guilty party has been recognized as Ranjeet while Sanjay, Diwan, Babaji and Gendalal stay on the run.Also Read: Annual census of dolphins begins at Odisha's Bhitarkanika, GahirmathaFishermen eat dolphin case: InsightNetizens were shocked after the occurrence became exposed, with many requesting stringent punishment against the culprits. As per a complaint filed by the Chail forest ranger Ravindra Kumar on Monday, a dolphin got caught in a net when the fishermen from Naseerpur town were fishing in Yamuna in the morning on July 22, said Shravan Kumar Singh, the Station Official of Pipri.Following the officer's complaint, a case has been registered against Ranjeet Kumar, Sanjay, Deevan and Baba under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the police added.