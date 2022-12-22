Annual census of dolphins begins at Odisha's Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha

The annual of began in Odisha's Bhitarkanika park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, officials said on Thursday.

Over 100 wildlife experts were conducting the headcount in a three-day exercise, which began on Wednesday, they said.

Each team is equipped with binoculars, GPS sets, rangefinders and data recording sheets for a foolproof headcount of the dolphins, officials of the Chilika Development Authority said.

The exercise was being conducted using the 'Transact Survey Method', followed worldwide, they said.

The coast has emerged as an ideal habitat for with an impressive rise of 33 per cent in their population, officials said, quoting the last .

A total of 726 were sighted during the conducted in the last December-January season in the five coastal divisions in Chilika lagoon, they said.

Six species of dolphins -- Irrawaddy, Bottlenose, Humpback, Striped, Finless and Spinner -- were recorded during the last census, they added.

