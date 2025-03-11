Yamuna to get ferry tourism as Delhi govt, Centre push river transformation

In a first big push towards transforming the Yamu­na river, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government in the national capital of Delhi has collaborated with the central government to develop ferry tourism services.

On Tuesday, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multiple agencies of Delhi government to develop and boost cruise tourism on a four-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

“For years, the people of Delhi were saddened to see dirt and neglect floating on the