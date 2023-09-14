Confirmation

You can use your birth certificate for Aadhar, admissions from this date

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 will facilitate the creation of a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths

Parliament

Parliament (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
The Office of the Registrar General on Wednesday announced that the Centre has appointed October 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 will come into force.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed in both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session, received the President's assent on August 12.

The amended law will allow the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an education institute, preparing the voter list, registration of marriage, preparation of a voter list, and getting a driving license, Aadhaar and passport.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said in Lok Sabha that the original Act had not been amended since its inception, and to keep pace with societal change and technological advancements during the period of its operation and to make it more citizen-friendly, there is a need to amend the Act.

The law will ensure transparency in delivering public services and social benefits, Rai added.

The law will facilitate the creation of a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths. It will also facilitate the insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificates of births and deaths. The easy registration of births and deaths will, in turn, facilitate data sharing with institutions which maintain databases.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 will provide for the use of the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, which is October 1. 
First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

