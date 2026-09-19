A year after Zubeen Garg's death, Assam keeps his music and memory alive

A year after Zubeen Garg’s death, his presence continues to be felt across Assam — in the songs that fill public gatherings, murals painted on walls and, most visibly, at the place where he was cremated, which has since been turned into a memorial and tribute site for the singer.

Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur continues to draw hundreds of people, with admirers making frequent visits. Many arrive carrying the Assamese gamusa, traditionally offered as a mark of respect and honour. At the memorial, the gamusas have become a recurring sight, alongside flowers and other offerings left by visitors.

For many, the trip to the Kshetra is more than a visit to a memorial. It is a way of being close to an artist whose music had become part of their everyday lives.

“I am here to pay tribute to the singer. He was our icon, he was a legend for us. We will continue celebrating him through his songs forever,” said one fan who visited Zubeen Kshetra on his first death anniversary.

For another admirer, the visit involved a journey of around 500 km.

“I have travelled around 500 km to be here on his death anniversary and express my love for him. Every Bihu will be incomplete without Zubeen da,” she said.

As Assam marks Zubeen’s first death anniversary on September 19, that connection is being reflected in programmes across the state.

The three-day programme at Zubeen Kshetra began on September 17 with prayers and naam-prasanga, followed by cultural programmes on September 18. Bhagawat recitation and Bhaona are scheduled for September 19.

And at the heart of the gathering and tribute is the music that made Zubeen a household name. Singer Papon performed Mayabini at the Kshetra on September 18, bringing back the song that has become inseparable from Zubeen’s memory. The song holds a special place in his own story, too — Zubeen had described Mayabini as his “fantasy” and had once said he wanted people to sing it after his death.

September 17 was also observed as Zubeen Divas, with people invited to mark the occasion through prayers, music and other forms of tribute. The anniversary programme has brought together religious observances, cultural performances and community participation at the Kshetra.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), for instance, is organising Puhorore Saaki Gosi at district headquarters across Assam on September 19. The programmes will include performances of Zubeen’s songs and other cultural activities.

The BJP has also planned a statewide blood donation drive on September 19, with camps across all 39 organisational districts. BJP workers and office-bearers will participate in the programme, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia are scheduled to donate blood at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

But Zubeen’s presence has not been limited to anniversary programmes.

His face has appeared on murals across Assam, with artists and admirers painting his portraits on walls and in public spaces. At many cultural programmes, his photograph now occupies a place on the stage, with events beginning with the lighting of a lamp before his image.

His presence has, in a sense, become part of the ritual of Assam’s cultural life.

That is perhaps because Zubeen’s relationship with his audience was different from that of a performer who existed only on a stage. His songs travelled into homes, cars, weddings, community gatherings and everyday conversations. He sang about love, loss, youth and life in a way that made his music familiar to ordinary people across generations.

For many Assamese, therefore, Zubeen was not simply a singer they listened to. His songs became part of their own memories — attached to particular people, places, journeys and moments.

That attachment has also found its way onto the roads leading to his memorial.

The Assam State Drivers’ Union has announced concessional fares for passengers travelling to and from Zubeen Kshetra on September 19. The special taxi service will operate from 5 am to 5 pm, with taxis stationed at Khanapara and other nearby locations.

According to the union, fares will be substantially lower than regular rates. A journey that would ordinarily cost around Rs 800, for instance, could cost passengers about Rs 300-400.

The initiative offers another example of how different sections of society are participating in the anniversary — not through a formal tribute on a stage, but by helping people make their way to the Kshetra.

From the gamusa left at his memorial to murals on city walls, from lamps lit before his photograph to his songs being performed at cultural gatherings, Zubeen’s presence continues to find expression in ordinary public spaces.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025. A year later, the anniversary is bringing together the formal and the deeply personal — prayers, music and cultural programmes alongside gestures by people and organisations that have found their own ways to mark the day.

At Zubeen Kshetra, where hundreds continue to arrive with gamusas and offerings, that connection is perhaps most visible: a year after his death, people are still making the journey to a place that has become a part of Assam’s collective memory.