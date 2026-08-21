Fresh arson, petrol bomb attacks reported in Meghalaya, no injuries

Fresh incidents of arson and petrol bomb attacks on government properties were reported across Meghalaya in the past 24 hours as violence that erupted during a students' bike rally two days ago in Shillong spread to other parts of the state, while a blockade in Assam disrupted inter-state vehicular movement, officials said on Friday.

A petrol bomb was hurled at a police outpost in Shillong, while three government vehicles and a motorcycle were set ablaze in Ri-Bhoi and another petrol bomb was lobbed at a government office in South West Khasi Hills, they said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, though the attacks have added to tensions in the state following Wednesday's violence, in which at least 31 vehicles, mostly Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged, and several people assaulted.

The Centre on Thursday approved the deployment of five companies of central forces -- four of the CRPF and one of the RAF -- in Meghalaya till August 25 to assist the state police in maintaining law and order.

The situation in Shillong remained largely peaceful, barring a sporadic incident at Nongmensong where a petrol bomb was hurled at the Nongmensong police outpost around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The bomb landed inside the premises and set a chair on fire. CRPF personnel were present on the upper floor of the building at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police said a case would be registered and CCTV footage from the area examined.

In Ri-Bhoi, miscreants set ablaze two government vehicles and a motorcycle parked at the Water Resources Department premises in Saiden around 2 am.

A Bolero (ML 01 4464) and a motorcycle were completely gutted, while another Bolero (ML 01 5359) was partially damaged.

Police have launched an investigation.

In South West Khasi Hills, miscreants lobbed a petrol bomb at the office of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer at Mawlangwir village, near Mawkyrwat, around 1 am.

The device landed on the roof, but did not cause damage.

South West Khasi Hills SP B Jyrwa said neighbours heard the blast but did not see anyone at the spot.

Police on Thursday registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence in Shillong, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

Meanwhile, a blockade by Guwahati-based cab operators and transport workers at Jorabat and Khanapara near the Assam-Meghalaya border disrupted movement of Meghalaya-registered vehicles along National Highway-27.

On Friday, passengers were deboarded at Jorabat and continued their journey in Assam taxis, while Meghalaya taxis leaving Guwahati were allowed to proceed without passengers.

Ambulances and vehicles carrying essential services were exempted from the blockade.

Guwahati Police said agitators damaged a Meghalaya-registered taxi at Khanapara before the situation was brought under control.

The vehicle of the Additional SP, West Garo Hills, was also stopped by protesters but was later allowed to proceed towards Shillong.

Assam drivers' associations and tourist cab operators have demanded an apology from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Tourism Minister, compensation for damaged vehicles and injured persons, and a written assurance on the safety of Assam-registered vehicles and drivers travelling in Meghalaya.

They warned that Meghalaya-registered vehicles would not be allowed into Assam until their demands were addressed.

Some social media voices in Assam also called for a boycott of Meghalaya as a weekend tourist destination for at least six months.

In a bid to defuse inter-state tensions, Chief Ministers Conrad K Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed to work together to restore peace and normalcy following the recent violence and disruptions between the two states.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora were subsequently designated to hold an inter-ministerial meeting and take forward discussions on easing the situation and ensuring smooth movement of people and vehicles between the neighbouring states.

The two governments are expected to discuss measures to prevent further incidents, ensure the safety of commuters and transport operators and facilitate the uninterrupted movement of essential goods and services.

The Meghalaya government has also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and avoid actions that could further aggravate tensions.

Police and security forces continued to maintain a heightened presence in sensitive areas of Shillong and other parts of the state as authorities worked to prevent further incidents of violence.